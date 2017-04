VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium hosted its annual “BunnyPalooza” just in time for Easter, this weekend.

The family-friendly event was packed with egg hunts, live music, bounce houses and daily Easter parades billed as the largest in South Florida.

Happy #Easter! Have an eggs-traordinary day with us and the Easter Bunny himself at #BunnyPalooza. pic.twitter.com/7q2BL2VGF8 — Miami Seaquarium (@MiamiSeaquarium) April 16, 2017

The event also featured visits from the Easter bunny, who was dressed in a festive Hawaiian shirt.

