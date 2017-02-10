Miami school put on lockdown after man robbed near campus

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida store was put on lockdown after, police said, a man was robbed nearby, Friday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above as City of Miami Police set up a perimeter near Flagami Elementary School, at around 2 p.m.

Investigators said the victim tried to sell his computer when the potential buyer pulled out a gun and robbed him, in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 67th Avenue.

Reports of that armed man prompted the perimeter and forced the school to lock down.

The victim was not hurt.

Police have made no arrests.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.