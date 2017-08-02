Miami Police detective hospitalized after colliding with drunk driver

MIAMI (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami Police detective is in the hospital after a head-on collision with a drunk driver in Tennessee.

Tony Torres and his wife were on their motorcycle when it happened.

Both underwent life-saving surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The 23-year veteran is listed in serious condition. His wife is in stable condition.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.