Miami Heat, Verizon honor pastor who donates season tickets to families in need

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former basketball player and Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning honored a South Florida pastor, Thursday.

Mourning and representatives from Verizon were on hand to deliver 11 smart devices to season ticket holder Johnny Barber.

Barber, who is also a pastor at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, consistently donates his tickets to families who would not otherwise be able to attend Heat games. He is also heavily involved in working within the Miami community.

“I was not expecting all of this, the gifts,” Barber said, “got an autographed ball from Alonzo Mourning, got autographed pictures, and of course, Burnie is here, the extreme team is here. No, I wasn’t expecting all of this.”

Barber was supposed to be honored in December, but he was carjacked on Dec. 21. Two armed men in hoodies approached him outside of his church in Miami and took off with his SUV.

The two subjects were caught less than two hours later.

