MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck and killed while crossing the street in Miami Gardens.

The 66-year-old man was hit along Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 183rd Street.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police have closed the area off while they investigate.

