Miami Fire Rescue to help Puerto Rico brace for Hurricane Maria

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of Miami Fire Rescue are going off to help those in Puerto Rico as they prepare for a potential hit from Hurricane Maria.

Members of the specially trained Task Force One will be going to San Juan, Puerto Rico in order to be ready to assist with search and rescue efforts.

Puerto Rico again is in the path of a Hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Irma brushed against the island, knocking out most of the island’s power.

“That’s one of the reasons why we are being activated is because the infrastructure in Puerto Rico has suffered so much that they need assistance,” said Miami Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Pete Gomez. “There’s currently two FEMA urban search and rescue teams on the island, and they need to augment the resources because the island cannot just support this type of mission.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also has members on the team. They departed Monday as well.

Both departments were also involved in rescue efforts in Texas and the Keys.

