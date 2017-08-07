POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have connected a South Florida man already behind bars to another crime: a home invasion in Coral Gables.

Police have added home invasion with a firearm to the slew of charges Jorge Iran Montero is facing.

Montero, 49, is accused of following a couple from Versailles Restaurant along Southwest Eighth Street to their Coral Gables home, July 20. Surveillance video captures the suspect in the parking lot of the restaurant wearing a Nike baseball cap and bowing his head when he spotted the camera.

Investigators said the suspect ambushed them inside the house, located along the 800 block of Navarre Avenue, held them up at gunpoint and demanded their jewelry.

Montero was arrested on Thursday on a robbery charge and is being held at the North Broward Bureau in Pompano Beach. He has a lengthy police record that goes back to 1985.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.