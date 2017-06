Miami-Dade police held a special training day, Wednesday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Response Team and Rapid Deployment Force rappelled from their chopper onto a rooftop in full gear.

The Special Response Team swept the building, simulating a hostage standoff.

The unit specializes in high-risk operations.

