Miami-Dade Police officer bit by suspect at Metro Justice Building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after he attacked and bit a police officer at the Miami Metro Justice building, Monday.

Just after 2 p.m., a defendant attacked and bit a Miami-Dade Police officer after he went before a judge. It is not clear whether the officer was bit on the hand or arm.

A large group of police officers and Miami-Dade Corrections officers were seen escorting the suspect into the back of a cruiser.

“I was standing here in the hallway, and I heard commotion, and I heard officers call, and when I came over here to look, there was a man that had bit an officer,” said Jonathan Perdomo, a witness. “He took out a chunk of meat off his right or left hand, and he was bleeding, and then they called in, they grabbed the dude, and they put a bag over his face, and they escorted him out of the courtroom.”

The officer appeared to be OK. However, he was attended to by Miami Fire Rescue and later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The extent of the officer’s injuries are not exactly known, but 7News was told that he had gashes on his arm.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and it is not clear what his initial charge was.

