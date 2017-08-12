SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and members of the community affected by gun violence came together in Southwest Miami-Dade for a back-to-school event, Saturday.

The first annual Back to School Summer Jam, organized by Miami-Dade Police South District and the group Families Affected by Gun Violence, was held at Naranja Park, located at 14150 SW 264th St.

Organizers said the event aims to bring their communities together and make sure students stay safe during the school year. “We feel like it’s very important for the kids, you know, you’re gonna have your school supplies and your book bags and take the pressure off the parents,” said local hip-hop performer Mike Smiff. “They go through a lot.”

Children played basketball, got haircuts and ate some popcorn. They even got to take part in a CPR demonstration.

