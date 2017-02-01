Miami-Dade PD increasing enforcement to reduce bicycle, pedestrian accidents

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) has embarked on the second phase of a program aimed to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Initiative by MDPD began last October to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety.

According to officials, the first phase of the initiative focused mainly on educating the public by having MDPD officers distribute printed materials about pedestrian and bicycle safety and the laws governing the use of the roads.

Now, in the second phase of this safety initiative, officers will issue warnings and citations to persons not complying with the laws.

The second phase of the safety initiative will run until May.

For safety tips and information about the relevant laws and regulations, please follow Miami-Dade Police on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @miamidadepd.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.