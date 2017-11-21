Miami-Dade officer bit by suspect released from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer who was bitten by a suspect at a Miami courthouse has been released from the hospital.

The officer left the courthouse with a bandaged left hand after the suspect, Godel Leveille, was accused of attacking and biting him, Monday afternoon.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested and escorted outside after investigators said he attacked two Miami-Dade police officers at the Miami Metro Justice Building.

Leveille was told he was guilty and witnesses said he went off. According to the arrest form, he punched one officer in the head and then bit the other.

Miami-Dade County Police Department Director Juan Perez spoke about his officer’s injury.

“I can tell you that the officer sustained a serious bite, more serious than I thought,” Perez said. “I saw a picture of the bite, and it is a horrendous bite. I mean, there is skin missing.”

Leveille now faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

“I’ve instructed my command staff to ensure that the state attorney is aware of this so that we can prosecute this individual to the maximum because nobody deserves to be hurt in the manner that this officer was hurt,” Perez said.

Perez also said that officers have seen an increase in incidents like this at the courthouse.

