WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair kicked off, Thursday, with lots of rides, food and games.

It’s happening at Tamiami Park in West Miami-Dade along Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue.

If you can’t make it Thursday, don’t worry — the fair will be open until April 16.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.