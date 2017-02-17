Miami-Dade commission meeting on immigration beyond capacity

MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly one month after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered local officials to cooperate with the Trump Administration’s immigration orders, county commissioners will hear arguments from an over-capacity crowd, Friday.

Friday’s Miami-Dade County commission meeting at the Stephen P. Clark Center was overflowing with hundreds of South Florida residents hoping to address immigration issues with Gimenez head on.

The room was so full that organizers had to set up an overflow room in the lobby area where attendees could watch the meeting on a TV screen as it happened live.

The meeting revolved around one topic: will Miami-Dade County cooperate with the federal government when it comes to honoring all requests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold immigration suspects in Miami-Dade jails.

Over 150 concerned residents signed up to speak during the meeting. More demonstrators than usual have been consistently attending commission meetings since Gimenez’s decision.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening to end federal funding of sanctuary cities that decline to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The order affects how long immigrant prisoners are kept in jail for federal reasons.

In fear of risking millions of dollars in federal funding, Gimenez signed an order of his own: he ordered the director of his corrections department to begin honoring all requests made by the Trump administration.

Since Gimenez’s announcement, protests and rallies have taken place across the county. However, Friday’s commission meeting was the public’s first chance to have their voices heard in a political arena.

“We are an immigrant nation, and we, as Miami, we are the capital of immigrants, the capital of immigrants,” said citizen Rafael Valesques, “and I want you, whatever you do, to remember that,”

“It’s totally unnecessary, overbroad and vindictive,” said Tim Conova, who ran for the seat of U.S. House Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz during the democratic primary, last year. He had his chance to speak during the meeting.

The public comment segment of the meeting is expected to go on until the afternoon. After the public comment, commissioners are expected to decide whether to uphold the mayor’s decision or move in a different direction.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.