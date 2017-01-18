Miami Dade College North Campus evacuated due to bomb threat

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dade College’s North Campus is being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to an automated safety alert, all buildings located at the North Campus are to evacuate immediately.

ALERT: Please evacuate all Buildings at MDC NORTH CAMPUS immediately. If heading to the Campus, stay away until the all-clear has been given — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) January 18, 2017

Minutes before this announcement, buildings 1, 2, 4 and the preschool lab, located at the North Campus, were ordered to evacuate immediately.

Police are sweeping the building with canines.

According to a school spokesperson, there were not too many students on campus at the time of the alert, just before 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Administrators said they received a bomb threat via email at around 3 p.m., and then began issuing the alerts. The email threatened multiple buildings.

MDC North Campus is located at 11380 N.W. 27th Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Nothing has been found at the search continues.

