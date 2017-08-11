Miami City Hall evacuated after roofing fumes spread through building

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Roof work at Miami City Hall caused fumes to spread through the system’s ventilation system, causing the building to be evacuated, Friday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the building at 3500 Pan American Drive and evacuated the premises.

Officials said the strange smell came from roofing glue a worker was using right next to an air conditioning unit.

A hazmat crew is ventilating the building as a precaution.

No one was transported.

