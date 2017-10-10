Miami Beach officials investigate possible road rage incident

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible road rage incident that left an SUV damaged in Miami Beach.

A man and a young boy was inside the SUV when, according to Miami Beach Police, a firearm was discharged from a black Suburban that fled the scene.

The rear passenger window of the SUV was shot out.

Miami Beach Police detectives and CSI responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Normandy Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials continue to investigate this case.

7News spoke with the father and son who did not want to go on camera. They said that they are scared because the person who did this is still on the streets.

There were no injuries.

Traffic was not affected.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.