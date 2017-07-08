MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach’s newest marine officer came to the rescue of a four-legged victim, Saturday afternoon.

Miami Beach Police Officer Juan Balceiro was on patrol in Biscayne Bay when he noticed something out of the ordinary.

The unusual sight turned out to be Oliver, a white Jack Russell terrier who had fallen into the water.

Officials are not sure how long the canine had been dog paddling in the bay.

A picture posted to the department Twitter account shows the drying pup posing with Balceiro as they headed toward dry land.

Miami Beach police officer rescues dog stranded at sea https://t.co/62wVLzdXrH pic.twitter.com/cmrVGAtxfg — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 9, 2017

Oliver was later reunited with his family.

