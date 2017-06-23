Miami Beach hosts US Conference of Mayors to discuss city issues

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 250 mayors from across the country met with high-profile members of the Trump Administration in South Florida for the conference.

Mayors traveled from across the country to Miami Beach for the 85th United States Conference of Mayors, Friday.

“I think we have to, as mayors, be one of the forces in this country that focuses on actually getting things done,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Officials said that means putting their party affiliation aside for the four-day event. “Mayors aren’t right. Mayor’s aren’t left. Mayor’s are forward, and that’s the most important message,” said Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine.

De Blasio agreed with Levine. “One of the things you’re gonna see in these next days is mayors from every part of the country, big cities, smaller cities, Democrat and Republican alike, working together,” he said. “We think that’s normal. We think that’s good. We think that’s healthy. We do it everyday in our cities.”

The goal of the conference is to come up with a united message for the president and U.S. lawmakers when it comes to the major issues affecting cities across the country.

“When you start messing with CDBG [Community Development Block Grant], you’re messing with every single one of us,” said Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, “tax free status of municipal bonds.”

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu focused on infrastructure and health care while Cornett’s zeroed in on opiod addiction, and de Blasio on climate change and building a more skilled workforce.

“All of the issues are important, and our voice united is important, this is the U.S. Conference of Mayors,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta proposed that cities should pursue more apprenticeship programs and “earn while you learn system.”

“Let us continue to help make America great,” said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.

At the end of the meeting, the mayors will vote on policy resolutions to send to U.S. lawmakers.

