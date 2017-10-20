Miami Beach construction worker dies after falling 10 stories

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker has died after he fell from a building in Miami Beach, Friday.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, the worker, who is in his 30s, fell 10 stories.

The worker was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he did not survive.

Officials do not yet know what caused the victim to fall.

