Miami Beach assistant principal arrested on child pornography charges

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An assistant principal at a Miami Beach lower school was arrested, Tuesday morning, on charges of child pornography.

According to police, Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center assistant principal Don Clippinger was arrested on charges of downloading child pornography from the internet.

Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took Clippinger into custody at his Miami Shores home.

The school immediately released a statement, which read, “The accusations made against this employee are disgraceful and reprehensible, and constitute conduct unbecoming a school district employee. Miami-Dade County Public Schools has initiated procedures for the immediate termination of this individual from any and all employment with the school district.”

According to school officials, they are working toward removing the 23-year teaching veteran from his post.

His initial appearance in court is expected to be Tuesday afternoon.