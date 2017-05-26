Miami bank robber caught on camera

MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a robber who, they said, robbed a bank in Miami, Friday afternoon.

Surveillance images show the bearded subject as he walked into TD Bank near Northwest 57th Avenue and Seventh Street, at around 1:20 p.m.

After walking up to the counter, the man demanded money from an employee and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the FBI.

Customers were present at the time of the robbery, but there were no injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

