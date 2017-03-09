Men disguised as women rob Deerfield Beach jewelry store

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are searching for two men disguised as women who robbed a jewelry store in Deerfield Beach.

Surveillance video caught the men, disguised in long hair wigs, entering Class Jewelers, located near West Hillsboro Boulevard and Powerline Road, on March 3.

The subjects then forced the employees to the back room and ransacked display cases before taking off with goods.

Police said the same pair robbed a check cashing store in Pompano Beach.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

