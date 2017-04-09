Memorial held for Merrick Park shooting victims amid investigation

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Family, friends and coworkers came together in a strong show of support, one day after a deadly shooting that claimed three lives, including the gunman, rocked the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables.

Mourners embraced one another and held up candles in front of Equinox Gym, at the corner of Laguna Street and San Lorenzo Avenue, as they remembered Janine Ackerman and Marios Hortis, Sunday night.

Gym member Julie Neitzel said this was a tragedy that should never have happened. “It’s just such a tragic, horrible, unnecessary situation that affected some really nice people,” she said.

Neitzel joined at least 100 other gym members as they reflected on their relationships with Ackerman and Hortis, both of whom were managers at the luxury gym.

Mourners they are also grappling with the actions of Abeku Wilson, the man who, police said, shot and killed his former coworkers before turning the gun on himself, just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“I think it’s going to be very uncomfortable,” said Neitzel. “I think there will be really difficult memories, and I think we’re just going to have to work to get it behind us.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, Wilson had been fired from the luxury gym earlier on Saturday for workplace violence. He came back shortly after, taking aim and firing at Ackerman, 35, and Hortis, 42.

“I didn’t know what it was, but I heard a series of, ‘pah, pah, pah, pah, pah, pah,’ and people all of a sudden around me started reacting and screaming,” said Vicki Diez, who was on her way into work when the shots rang out.

The gunfire sent the upscale mall into lockdown. Employees and shoppers were sent running for cover into stores.

“All I told my whole staff was, ‘Everybody, close up the doors. Something’s going on,'” said nearby worker Nicole Guzman. “I see babies running. I see everybody running from that direction.”

Paramedics airlifted Ackerman and Hortis to Ryder Trauma Center, where they both died.

Wilson’s neighbor, who identified herself as Eve, said she was shocked when she heard about the shooting. “He was very quiet, very quiet man. That’s what’s so shocking. I mean, something must have triggered that,” she said.

Gym members like former City of Miami Commissioner Marc Sarnoff knew all three people involved in the shooting, and he described the gym as a family.

Sarnoff said he is still trying to come to terms with what sparked the shooting. “You can’t condone what [Abeku] did, and you shouldn’t, but he was a good person,” he said, “and Janine was a great person, and Marios was a great person.”

The Shops at Merrick Park reopened for business on Sunday. A spokesperson for Equinox said the gym is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

