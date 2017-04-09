Police: Gunman who killed Equinox Gym managers was ex-employee

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have said the man who fatally shot two managers, before killing himself, at a Coral Gables gym had been fired shortly before the shooting.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooter was identified as 33-year-old Abeku Wilson, who reportedly shot 35-year-old Janine Ackerman and 42-year-old Marios Hortis, before killing himself.

Police said Wilson had been fired Saturday, due to “work place violence and was escorted off the premises.”

Police then said Wilson retuned with a gun and shot Ackerman and Hortis multiple times, then turned the gun on himself. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Ackerman and Hortis were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where they both died from their injuries.

Equinox Gym confirmed the death of their employees, and addressed the shooting in a Facebook Post which stated, “There is nothing I can say to lessen the searing pain we all feel at this terrible moment. Yesterday’s tragedy at our Coral Gables location has impacted everyone in the Equinox family. Our team members, Janine Ackerman, Coral Gables General Manager, and Marios Hortis, our Coral Gables Tier X Manager, were beautiful souls lost way too soon. We send our love and condolences to their families and friends. We also wish to thank the entire Equinox community for its outpouring of support and kindness in the wake of this senseless tragedy.”

Police continue to investigate.

