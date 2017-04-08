Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Village of Merrick Park

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two others were airlifted to the hospital after, police said, shots rang out at the Village of Merrick Park shopping center in Coral Gables, Saturday afternoon.

According to Coral Gables Police, the calls about the shooting came in just before 1 p.m. Investigators said the incident took place inside Equinox Gym, triggering the mall’s alarm system

Officials said the shooting appears to have been confined to the gym. “At no time did the incident take place outside the walls, that we can see, of the Equinox Gym,” said Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak.

Officials have reported that the scene has been secured.

Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue, as well as City of Miami Police, responded to the scene. However, Miami-Dade Police will now take over the investigation.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one person is dead as a result of the shooting. Coral Gables Police also confirmed two other victims were injured and were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured paramedics bringing in those two victims into the hospital.

According to Coral Gables Police, the subjects involved in the shooting knew each other. Investigators believe it was an employer-employee relationship.

“It appears to be an ex-employee managerial dispute that triggered this shooting,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Authorities have not provided further details about the three people involved in the shooting because they are in the process of notifying next of kin.

The stores remain closed as police continue to investigate.

