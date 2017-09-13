MDPD organizes special force to help out Keys Irma victims

The Miami-Dade Police Department has organized a special task force to help the victims of Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys.

The officers hope to help keep residents who have returned to the Keys safe.

About 50 Baptist Health employees also went to the Keys Wednesday morning to aid with recovery efforts at Mariner’s Hospital.

The officers are part of the Rapid Deployment Force who will help Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said the group will patrol from Mile Marker 73, north to County Line, so the deputies can focus on the Mid to Lower Keys.

“[This] is a humanitarian mission to help our brothers and sisters down south, so they can take care of other business, whether it’s much needed rest, an opportunity to take care of their homes or just to control the other areas to enforce the looting and everything else that’s going on south of where we’re at,” Perez said. “We’re not going to be at Ground Zero, but we’re gonna be on the ground.”

Miami Beach Police is also sending officers to help out.

