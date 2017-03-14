MDFR rescue stranded paddleboarders near Haulover Marina

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews on Tuesday rescued a group of paddleboarders near Haulover Marina.

Officials said seven people were riding canoes near the marina when the current pushed them out.

The group became fatigued and weren’t able to paddle back.

The Fire Rescue Fire Boat was eventually able to help all seven, along with two dogs that were with them.

