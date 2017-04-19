Marlins Man pays visit to FHP officer struck on SR 836

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Marlins Man made a special visit to a Florida Highway Patrol officer who was struck by a car.

Marlins Man Lawrence Leavy made a special visit and a special donation to FHP officer Carlos Rosario, Wednesday morning.

“So I would donate today $12,000 to the GoFundMe page that would meet their goal of $75,000,” said Leavy.

The donation comes as a great help to the Rosario family through this difficult time. “I am very thankful for the Marlins Man,” said Ana Rosario, Carlos’ wife. “I just can’t wait to take him home with me.”

Carlos is currently on the road to recovery after he was hit by a car while he was standing on the edge of State Road 836. Carlos has been in the hospital since March.

After the accident, the Rosario family saw an outpouring of support following the accident, especially from state troopers.

“They’ve been watching over us day and night, being with us at all times and making sure we have everything we need,” said Carlos’ son Joshua Rosario.

Carlos still has a long road ahead of him, but his family is still thankful. “He’s a strong guy,” said Carlos Rosario Jr. “Little by little, he will get there.”

“I know God just poured down all the support that we have and I thank everyone, everyone for that,” Ana said.

Leavy said once Carlos makes a full recovery, he plans to fly Carlos’ relatives to South Florida, and hopefully take them to a Marlins game where he is hoping Carlos will throw out the first pitch.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.