Margate smoothie shop owner speaks out about break-in

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is reeling after, he said, someone broke into his smoothie shop, early Sunday morning.

Travarus Osborne said he opened the business in Margate for his children. He sells healthy snacks, and his daughters can draw on the walls.

But now the shop is temporarily closed as Osborne deals with the break-in. “It hurts, you know,” he said. “Something you build to put out for the people to enjoy, they come in and kind of take it from you. That’s what hurts the most.”

Osborne said he was out of town when his alarm company alerted him about the burglary.

Surveillance cameras captured the perpetrator running into the cafe after, Osborne said, the front door was smashed in. The footage then shows the subject grabbing valuables from one of the counters, then leaving and making a second trip inside the business to take more items.

Osborne said the burglars took off with a cash register and iPads. “To do that to anyone, that’s kind of unfair, very unfair,” he said. “I’m a small business owner. I built this from the ground up.”

Police responded to the scene, but the subject was long gone.

Osborne said he hopes someone recognizes the thief who was caught on camera. “It’s kind of devastating because we try to do so much for this city,” he said.

Osborne said other area businesses have also been targeted.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.