MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was charged with burglary and theft after, police said, he stole from a dentist’s office in Miami.

Police arrested Alex Knight after he was caught on camera in the worker’s area of the office right before a wallet was stolen.

The incident happened in a building in the area of Coral Way and Southwest 27th Avenue, July 13.

