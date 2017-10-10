Man suffering from psychosis goes missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An adult has gone missing, police said, in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 29-year-old Joe Etienne-Batista suffers from psychosis and has been missing since Monday. He left his residence at around noon wearing a green T-shirt, swim truck shorts with flower designs, green socks and blue Nike shoes.

Etienne-Batista is a black male, standing at 6 feet 3 inches, weighs about 319 pounds with bald hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he may have been heading to the Aventura area.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, please contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Detective Coleman at 305-474-1542.

