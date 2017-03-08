Man steals package from Pembroke Pines apartment

Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing a package from the front door of an apartment in Pembroke Pines.

The man could be seen walking up to a front door stoop, picking up the box and taking off.

The package contained a computer.

The theft took place Feb. 28, at the Arium Complex, located near Southwest 118th Avenue and 13th Street.

If you have any information on this package theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

