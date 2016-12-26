Man shot, killed on Christmas night in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting in Dania Beach took the life of a man on Christmas.

Police responded to the scene, just after 8 p.m., Sunday. The shooting happened near 200 Northwest Sixth Street.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with several gunshot wounds, where he later died.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim.

The shooting remains under investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

