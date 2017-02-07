Man robs North Miami Beach CVS at gunpoint

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a North Miami Beach CVS at gunpoint, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the man was armed with a machine gun.

Authorities said he took off with cash from the store, located along Miami Gardens Drive and Northeast 18th Avenue.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

