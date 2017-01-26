Man rips iPhone from Metro PCS store display

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crook ran out of a Metro PCS store with a cell phone he didn’t pay for.

Store surveillance captured the man, who was wearing a white shirt and jean shorts, as he seemed interested in an iPhone on display.

That’s when the man tugged at the phone on display, attached to a cord, twice before making a beeline for the exit, on Jan. 17.

The robbery happened at the Metro PCS store, located along Southwest Eighth Street and 14th Avenue.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.