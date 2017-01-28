Man never comes home, goes missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man on his way home in Miami has gone missing.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 61-year-old Romas “Dogman” Washington went missing on Friday. He was last seen at the 5200 block of Northwest 29th Avenue.

Washington was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue pants, one black shoe and one brown shoe. Police said he is also missing all of his teeth.

If you have any information on this missing man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

