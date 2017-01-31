Man linked to Lake Worth bank robberies arrested

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Police arrested a South Florida man described by federal authorities as a repeat robber in Palm Beach County.

Boynton Beach Police and FBI agents arrested 33-year-old Michael Di Capua on federal bank robbery charges, Tuesday morning.

Agents said Di Capua, a Pompano Beach resident, was caught on camera threatening tellers and demanding money from them at four banks.

Investigators said the first robbery took place at a SunTrust in Boynton Beach, Friday morning. The other three robberies took place at two Chase Bank branches and one BB&T in Lake Worth, less than 10 minutes apart from each other, Monday afternoon.

Di Capua fled from the robberies in a white 2015 GMC Sierra truck. No one was injured.

The Boynton Beach Police Department, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI continue investigating.

