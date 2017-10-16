Woman killed in Miami Beach crash; Collins Ave. southbound shut down

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman was killed after, police said, he was involved in a car crash in Miami Beach that shut down the southbound lanes of Collins Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along Collins Ave and 44th Street, just before 4 p.m.

Officials said the driver involved in the accident remained at the scene.

One northbound lane of Collins Avenue remains open to traffic. Authorities urged drivers to use Alton Road or Pine Tree Drive instead.

