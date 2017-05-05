POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - He may have been wearing a superhero’s logo, but a man and his accomplice were on the opposite side of the law when, authorities said, they robbed a convenience store in Pompano Beach at gunpoint, last month.

Surveillance video captured the subjects as they walked into the 7-Eleven, near U.S. 1 and Atlantic Boulevard, April 12.

One of the robbers, seen wearing a black hoodie with a Spider-Man logo on it, is shown heading to the register and demanding money from the clerk while pointing a gun. Meanwhile, his accomplice is seen taking snacks from the shelves.

One of the customers managed to run away from the business just in time.

Investigators said the duo took off with food and an undisclosed sum of cash.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.