Man hospitalized after crash on I-95 in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one man to the hospital after, officials said, he was involved in a rollover crash in Deerfield Beach, Friday night.

Broward Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident with entrapment along Interstate 95, near Sample Road.

Officials said the victim was a 60-year-old male. Paramedics transported him to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.