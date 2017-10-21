Man hospitalized after car and semi-truck collide in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after a car and a semi-truck collided in Hialeah Gardens, early Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash at around 4 a.m. at Northwest 105th Way and Okeechobee Road, where the mangled vehicle was found trapped underneath the truck.

Officials said the jaws of life were used to extricate the car’s driver from the wreck. The man was then flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The condition of the driver remains unknown.

Traffic has been affected and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

