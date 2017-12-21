Man found stabbed to death in Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a MIami Beach apartment.

Officers got the call Thursday morning regarding a crime near 14th Street and West Avenue. They found the dead man inside of an apartment with a stab wound.

Police are asking for the public’s help to catch the attacker.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

