Man burned trying to put out boat fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a boat engulfed in flames tried to put it out, Friday, but wound up getting burned.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire took place on Northwest 179th Street, near 39th Avenue.

The blaze reduced the top half of the vessel to black before firefighters could put it out with foam.

The owner had tried to quell the flames with a water hose, but came too close to the fire and suffered burns. He had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Investigators are trying to find out what sparked the flames.

