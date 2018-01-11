Man arrested after threatening to shoot up Coral Springs High School, teacher

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after he was accused of threatening to shoot up a Broward County high school, Wednesday.

Police said David Jean-Baptiste made the threat Coral Springs High School via phone.

The 28-year-old is also suspected of threatening to shoot one of the school’s teachers in a text message.

The campus was placed on a temporary lockdown, and students and staff were held from dismissal for 15 minutes until police gave the all clear.

No one was hurt, and authorities said Jean-Baptiste provided a full confession upon his arrest.

