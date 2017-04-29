Man accused of over-fishing snapper in Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man for over-fishing in the Florida Keys.

Police said Bernard Lane caught 45 fish, all different kinds of snapper in the lower keys.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission limits the amount of snapper a person can catch to 10.

Lane faces three separate charges — all related to possession of different kinds of snapper.

