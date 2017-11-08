Man accused of multiple homicides in Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have charged a young man for several homicides occurring in both Fort Lauderdale and Lauderhill.

Police currently have 22-year-old Nathaniel Petgrave in custody at the Broward County Jail, after he made an appearance in front of a judge, Wednesday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police detectives, Petgrave was wanted for four shootings that led to the deaths of three people.

Police said the first shooting took place in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 20, where Petgrave shot a 50-year-old man who was working on a car at a gas station.

Another shooting took place on Oct. 24 at the Bright and Blue Food Store in Lauderhill. Two people were shot in that instance, with one person perishing.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they were also able to connect Petgrave to a third fatal shooting.

Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m., where more details on Petgrave’s arrest are expected to be released.

7News was able to speak to the girlfriend of one of the victims Petgrave is accused of killing. “To me that was a cowardly act — what they did: shot him in the head from the back,” said Faith Paterson.

Petgrave currently faces two murder charges. However, a third charge may be added.

