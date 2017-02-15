Man accused of leading police on violent chase denied bond

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who led police on a violent chase through Coral Gables has been denied bond.

Richard Grissom-Rodgers faces a list of charges, including battery and attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

Police said the acussed was driving a stolen car along U.S. 1 in Coral Gables, Tuesday. Police tried to stop him, but he took off, tearing through a median by the University of Miami.

Police said the driver then tried to ram a police cruiser and struck two other cars — forcing officers to open fire.

The suspect wasn’t hit and tried to flee but was eventually detained.

