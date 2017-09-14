M-DCPS, Feeding South Florida Food Bank, passing out MREs at 10 schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Feeding South Florida Food Bank are passing out thousands of ready-to-eat meals at several schools.
According to Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, there are 10 schools passing out meals. The first eight sites opened at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, while the second two will open at 3 p.m.
A total of 30,000 meals are being passed out, with about 2,000 to 3,000 meals being given out at each location.
Atendees will recieve a breakfast pack, along with a meal-ready-to-eat. The event is open to both children and their parents.
The schools are:
Frederick Douglass Elementary School
314 N.W. 12th Street
Miami, FL 33136
Parkway Educational Complex
2349 N.W. 175th Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Hialeah Middle School
6027 East 7th Avenue
Hialeah, FL 33013
D.A. Dorsey Technical College
7100 N.W. 17th Avenue
Miami, FL 33147
West Miami Middle School
7525 S.W. 24th Street
Miami, FL 33155
South Dade Senior High
28401 S.W. 167th Avenue
Homestead, FL 33033
Miami Senior High School
2450 SW First Street
Miami, FL 33135
Robert Morgan Educational Center
18180 SW 122nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33177
South Hialeah Elementary (Opens at 3 p.m.)
265 East 5th Street
Hialeah, FL 33010
Feinberg/Fisher K-8 Center (Opens at 3 p.m.)
1420 Washington Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Carvalho also said that they are working to see if hot meals can be prepared that residents will be able to enjoy inside the air-conditioned cafeterias of the schools.
Carvalho also spoke on when schools may reopen, which no concrete date has yet been set. Carvalho said the biggest challenge is the lack of power, which still affects about one-third of schools.
For more information in regards to Miami-Dade Public Schools and the hurricane, click here or call 305-995-3000.
