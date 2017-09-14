M-DCPS, Feeding South Florida Food Bank, passing out MREs at 10 schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Feeding South Florida Food Bank are passing out thousands of ready-to-eat meals at several schools.

According to Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, there are 10 schools passing out meals. The first eight sites opened at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, while the second two will open at 3 p.m.

A total of 30,000 meals are being passed out, with about 2,000 to 3,000 meals being given out at each location.

Atendees will recieve a breakfast pack, along with a meal-ready-to-eat. The event is open to both children and their parents.

The schools are:

Frederick Douglass Elementary School

314 N.W. 12th Street

Miami, FL 33136

Parkway Educational Complex

2349 N.W. 175th Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Hialeah Middle School

6027 East 7th Avenue

Hialeah, FL 33013

D.A. Dorsey Technical College

7100 N.W. 17th Avenue

Miami, FL 33147

West Miami Middle School

7525 S.W. 24th Street

Miami, FL 33155

South Dade Senior High

28401 S.W. 167th Avenue

Homestead, FL 33033

Miami Senior High School

2450 SW First Street

Miami, FL 33135

Robert Morgan Educational Center

18180 SW 122nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33177

South Hialeah Elementary (Opens at 3 p.m.)

265 East 5th Street

Hialeah, FL 33010

Feinberg/Fisher K-8 Center (Opens at 3 p.m.)

1420 Washington Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Carvalho also said that they are working to see if hot meals can be prepared that residents will be able to enjoy inside the air-conditioned cafeterias of the schools.

Carvalho also spoke on when schools may reopen, which no concrete date has yet been set. Carvalho said the biggest challenge is the lack of power, which still affects about one-third of schools.

For more information in regards to Miami-Dade Public Schools and the hurricane, click here or call 305-995-3000.

