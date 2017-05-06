MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is showcasing some homegrown art in the Design District, starting this weekend.

The 35th annual event, sponsored by the Miami Design District this year, kicked off Saturday at DACRA, located at 30 N.E. 39th St. The more than 300 pieces of art on display were all created by South Florida students.

Participants were inspired by museum educators, and they received plenty of encouragement from their teachers.

“We’re recognizing the artwork of over 300 students in Miami-Dade County, and their phenomenal art teachers, because without them and without our partners in Miami-Dade County, the Museum Education Program would not exist,” said lead museum educator Linda Mangual.

After Saturday’s opening ceremony, the exhibit will remain open until May 22.

